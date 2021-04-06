An Aberdeen have-a go-hero who tackled a knife-carrying thief during a home invasion has said he “acted on instinct” to protect his family during a “nightmare situation”.

Keiren MacPhee, who was awoken by his girlfriend after she heard noises on the stairs at 3am, grappled with Charles Skinner, 42, at his Crimon Place flat until police arrived.

Only then did he become aware Skinner had been armed, though fortunately for him it emerged the Stanley blade had fallen from the thief’s pocket moments earlier.