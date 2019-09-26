Aberdeen man accused of stamping on someone’s head

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court accused of stamping on someone’s head.

Sidat Faye, 21, was charged in connection with an alleged incident on Union Street, Aberdeen, on March 3 this year.

He is charged with stamping on a man’s head as he lay on the ground, whereby his head struck the ground rendering him unconscious, and thereafter kicking him on the head, all to the man’s injury and danger of his life.

Faye is also charged with pulling a woman’s hair, causing her to fall to the ground during the same alleged incident.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Faye, whose address was given as George Street, Aberdeen, did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned until October 22.