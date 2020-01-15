Aberdeen man accused of smearing poo on cell wall to stand trial

An Aberdeen man is to stand trial later this month accused of smearing a threatening remark in excrement on the wall of a police cell.

Jonathan Murray, 51, is facing a string of charges over allegations on October 6.

It is alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Kittybrewster Police Office by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, making threats to kill, urinating on a cell door and then smearing a threat in excrement on a cell wall.

He also faced a further threatening and abusive behaviour charge, two assault charges and one of assaulting a police officer.

Murray, whose address was given in court papers as St Machar Court, Aberdeen, denies all the charges.

Yesterday, in a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Murray adhered to a previously entered not guilty plea.

The case was continued to trial later this month.