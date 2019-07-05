Aberdeen man accused of overtaking police vehicle while driving at ‘excessive speed’

A man has denied dangerous driving after allegedly overtaking a police vehicle at speed.

Gary Moir was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but his solicitor Gregor Kelly entered a not guilty plea.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have driven dangerously on the A96 between Blackburn and Craibstone roundabout on February 8.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is alleged Moir overtook a police vehicle while driving at “excessive speed”, tailgated other road users and undertook another vehicle.

Sheriff Mark Stewart fixed a pre-trial hearing for October and ordained Moir, of Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, to appear.