Aberdeen man accused of embezzling more than £13,000 from shop

An Aberdeen man is set to stand trial next month over allegedly embezzling more than £13,000 from a city shop while employed as store manager.

Darren Watt is accused of embezzling £13,500 in cash from the Co-operative store on Sclattie Park in Bucksburn between April 1 2016 and March 16 2017.

The 40-year-old is also alleged to have embezzled goods worth a total of £1,636 over the same period while he was employed as a store manager at the shop.

Watt, whose address was given in court papers as Cloverfield Court, Bucksburn, denies the charge and a trial date has been fixed for March 13.