Aberdeen man accused of breaching coronavirus regulations

An Aberdeen man is accused of breaching coronavirus regulations by leaving his home “without reasonable excuse”.

Stuart Robertson is alleged to have breached the Covid-19 regulations on April 3 on Market Street in Aberdeen.

The 36-year-old was not personally present when the case against him called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He faces three charges all relating to the same date and location.

Robertson is accused of having a knife with him and being in possession of cocaine, as well as contravening coronavirus legislation by leaving his home “without reasonable excuse”.

The case against Robertson, whose address was given in court papers as Promenade Court, Aberdeen, was continued without plea until next month.