Aberdeen man accused of attempting to murder police officer

A man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer in a north-east village.

Charlie Deans, 23, allegedly drove a car at Sergeant Graeme Smith in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, last September 22.

It is claimed he struck Sgt Smith causing him to be wedged between the motor and a stationary police Land Rover.

The attempted murder accusation claims this was to the officer’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Deans, of Aberdeen, faces an alternative charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also accused of a series of other allegations under the Road Traffic Act on the same date.

These include driving dangerously in Blackburn and Aberdeen at up to speeds of 90mph.

Deans attendance was excused during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

His lawyer Bill Adam offered guilty pleas to a number of the lesser charges, but not to the attempted murder.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: “Those pleas are not acceptable.”

The case was adjourned until a further hearing in November.