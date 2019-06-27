Aberdeen man, 84, admits causing crash by dangerous driving

An 84-year-old has admitted causing a crash by dangerous driving.

John McGinnis was not personally present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but submitted a letter pleading guilty.

The pensioner pled guilty to dangerous driving by failing to keep a lookout, emerging from a junction at speed into the path of oncoming vehicles and causing his car to collide with another vehicle, damaging both cars and injuring the occupants.

The incident happened on Ashgrove Road West at the junction with Cornhill Road in Aberdeen on February 27.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on McGinnis, whose address was given in court papers as Merkland Place, Aberdeen, until July for him to be personally present.