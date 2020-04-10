Aberdeen man, 54, in court charged under coronavirus laws

A man has appeared in court accused of committing two offences under new legislation brought in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Patterson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges under the The Health Protection (coronavirus) (restrictions) (Scotland) Regulations 2020.

The section of the legislation the 54-year-old is charged under refers to contraventions of the requirement for members of the public to remain at home.

The new legislation also relates to restrictions on movements and gatherings and the requirement of business owners to close premises during the “emergency period” of the crisis

Patterson faces two charges under the new law as well as three charges of assault.

He is also charged with theft by shoplifting and the accused is further charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Patterson, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court is currently closed to the public in any case. But the hearing was held with only essential staff and lawyers present.

The case against Patterson was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody. The accused is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

The new legislation was brought in as a response to the deadly virus pandemic.

Restrictions on gatherings currently prohibit gatherings of more than two people in a public place.

Exceptions to the rule include where the gathering is essential for work, when the participants are members of the same household and for funerals.

Other exemptions are to facilitate a house move, provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, to provide emergency assistance and to participate in legal proceedings or in fulfilling a legal obligation.