Aberdeen man, 52, fined £320 over drugs

A man caught with Class A drugs on an Aberdeen street has been ordered to pay a fine.

Ian Trykowski, 52, was on Jute Street in Aberdeen on September 14 last year when police stopped him.

The officers carried out a body search and found he was in possession of cocaine and diamorphine – also known as heroin.

Tests on the drugs found there was 1.3 grams of cocaine, with a street value of £50, and 0.1 grams of heroin with a street value of £10.

Trykowski appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted two counts of being in possession of Class A drugs.

Trykowski, whose address was given in court as Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, was ordered by Sheriff Robert McDonald to pay a fine of £320 at a rate of £15 per fortnight.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “My client is someone who had trouble with a drugs problem and was doing well but fell off the wagon.”