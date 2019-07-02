Aberdeen man, 40, jailed for abusing young girl

An Aberdeen paedophile who sexually abused a young girl has been jailed.

Barry Kennedy, 40, pled guilty to causing a child under 13 to participate in a sexual activity, as well as being in possession of indecent images of children.

The offences happened at an address or addresses in the city between May 2017 and August 31.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Kennedy: “The abuse which she suffered at your hands has had a noticeable negative impact on her.

“To compound matters you took indecent images of the child which you kept for your own sexual gratification.”

Defence lawyer John McLoone said his client was “disgusted with himself”.

Kennedy, of Berryden Road, Aberdeen, was jailed for 18 months with an extended sentence of two years.

He was also handed a five-year sexual offences prevention order and made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act indefinitely.