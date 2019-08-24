Aberdeen man, 39, admits groping female shop worker

An Aberdeen man has admitted groping a female shop worker.

Gintas Ramanauskas staggered into a city centre shop and approached a staff member, telling her how beautiful she was before touching her bottom.

The 39-year-old, who was still drunk after attending a concert the night before, had no recollection of the incident but accepted his guilt after seeing CCTV footage.

Ramanauskas, of Manor Avenue in Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Sheriff Ian Duguid deferred sentence for reports until October.

The incident happened in September last year.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “He appeared to her to be under the influence of alcohol owing to the fact that he was unsteady on his feet.

“The accused headed straight towards the area in which she was working and loitered there.

“She could smell alcohol at that time and he started to talk to her with words to the effect of how beautiful she was. At that stage she felt uncomfortable and violated and raised her arm to create some distance between the two.

“The accused then touched her on her right shoulder, continuing to tell her that she was beautiful.

“Again the accused touched her shoulder and slid his hand down her back using an open palm, his hand continuing on to her buttocks.

“This made her feel violated. At this stage a colleague came to her assistance and ejected the accused from the store.”

The court was told he was reluctant to leave, but the fiscal added: “However after a few minutes he did leave, loitered around outside and thereafter made his way off into the road.”

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “He has no previous convictions for anything sexual in nature.

“Clearly, this would have been an upsetting incident for the complainer. I think it’s appropriate to submit this offence falls at the lower end of the spectrum of offences of this type.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt added his client, a Lithuanian national, was employed as a forklift driver.

He said: “The evening preceding this incident Mr Ramanauskas and friends had attended at a concert of a Lithuanian band in Aberdeen.

“Predictably, alcohol was consumed and indeed Mr Ramanauskas confirms that he drank far too much alcohol to the extent that he remembers nothing of this incident.

“He does not recall even being in the locus and he was horrified to see the CCTV video which shows him entering the locus.”