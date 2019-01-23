Aberdeen man, 38, stole bus driver’s wallet as he helped passenger

A man has admitted stealing a bus driver’s wallet while he helped a passenger.

Lee Anderson, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened around 7.30pm on June 10 while the south-bound Stagecoach bus was at a stop on the A90 near Portlethen.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said: “The driver was off the bus assisting a passenger. The accused was seen to take a wallet from the driver’s cab and then get off the bus with the wallet.

“The passengers were concerned about this. The wallet contained £60 which I understand was money the bus driver was collecting as a float. The £60 was not recovered.”

Anderson, whose address was given in court papers as Greig Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stealing the wallet, as well as, in a separate incident, culpably and recklessly striking a charity tin at a mobile phone repair shop, causing it to hit a man in the face to his injury.

He also admitted wilfully or recklessly damaging a door by forcing it open at the shop, Ait Solutions on George Street, on November 7.

Defence agent John Ferrie said taking the wallet had been “opportunistic”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month for reports.