Aberdeen man, 34, caught with crossbow in car

Police caught a man with a crossbow in his car.

Jamie Reid, 34, pled guilty to possession of the weapon as well as driving without insurance on Baker Street, Aberdeen, on November 4.

The depute fiscal told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police became aware of Reid “driving slowly” and checks revealed he was not insured to drive the car.

The vehicle was searched and the crossbow discovered in a bag.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said Reid had borrowed the vehicle and was planning to sell the bow.

He said: “He relapsed back into drug use and that is why he tried to sell the crossbow.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Reid, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.