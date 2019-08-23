Aberdeen man, 31, caught with Stanley knife after refusing to leave pub

An Aberdeen man went to the pub after his partner wouldn’t let him into the house, then refused to leave when asked to by staff.

Michael Begg, 31, was then caught with a Stanley knife when police had to be called.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court Sheriff Graham Buchanan handed him a 12-month supervision order.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said Begg was drinking in The Four Mile Inn on Inverurie Road, Aberdeen between 6.30pm and 8pm on July 2.

The general manager then asked him to leave after another customer complained he was causing a “nuisance” and making them “uncomfortable”.

However he “ignored” her and police were contacted. When officers arrived, Begg was searched and a Stanley knife found.

Begg, of Wallfield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a disorderly manner and to possession of a Stanley knife.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said he had gone for a drink with colleagues earlier in the day then tried to go home.

She said: “His partner at the time refused him access to the property because he had been consuming alcohol.

“He made the decision to return to the licenced premises and resumed consuming alcohol.

“He accepts he does have a problem with alcohol.”

She added he had the knife for work purposes.