Aberdeen man, 29, in court on ‘machete assault’ charge

A man has appeared in court facing a danger of life charge over an alleged machete attack which left a 22-year-old with serious injuries.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a property on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen on Wednesday, and a man aged 22 was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

It is understood the alleged incident involved a machete.

And two men have now appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Adam Oakes, also known as Roberts, appeared facing a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

The 29-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Oakes was expected to appear again within the next week.

Meanwhile co-accused Robert Snelling also appeared facing different charges.

The 24-year-old was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He also faced two further charges of possession of drugs.

Snelling, whose general address was also given as Aberdeen, made no plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for his next appearance in connection with the matter.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Two men aged 24 and 29 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, on Wednesday, June 17 2020.

“A 22 year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”