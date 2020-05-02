Aberdeen man, 29, denies punching partner on the head

An Aberdeen man has denied assaulting his partner by punching her on the head.

Marius Racs appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via a video link from custody yesterday in connection with the matter.

The 29-year-old is accused of assaulting his partner at an address in Aberdeen by punching her on the head.

He is further accused of assaulting a man by punching him on the head to his injury.

Racs is also alleged to have stolen an ID card belonging to his partner.

And he faces a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and making threats of violence.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at the same address on April 4.

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor entered pleas of not guilty to all four charges on his client’s behalf.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court a number of witnesses had been cited in preparation for trial.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan continued the case to a trial diet later this month and remanded Racs, whose address was given in court papers as Market Street, Aberdeen, in custody in the meantime.