Aberdeen man, 26, jailed over cocaine and cannabis haul

An Aberdeen man was caught with thousands of pounds of drugs after the car he was in caught the attention of police – because of the way it was parked.

Officers spotted the car, in which Shaun Cowie, known as Argo, 26, was a passenger in on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, on August 21 around 6pm.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said officers smelled cannabis on approaching the vehicle and detained Argo for a search.

They discovered cocaine worth up to £2,400 and cannabis worth up to £705 was recovered.

Argo, of Manor Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed him for a total of 32 months.