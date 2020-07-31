Aberdeen lout taunted police with wheelies and middle finger

A brazen lout performed wheelies on an unregistered bike in front of cops and stuck his middle finger up at officers.

Connor Smart has now been banned from driving for more than four-and-a-half years over his reckless antics.

The 23-year-old, who was not personally present at court for the sentencing, taunted police on two separate occasions.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol spotted the bike around 12.35pm on April 29 last year on Quarry Road in the city.

Mr Young said the rider “looked directly at the police witnesses who were able to identify him as the accused”.

He then made attempts to cover his face, but it was too late.

Smart then drove off “well in excess of the 30mph limit performing wheelies”.

The fiscal said: “The accused was thereafter observed going off-road into Northfield playing fields where he was seen to drive in a reckless manner in an attempt to evade police.

“Police entered Northfield playing fields on foot in order to speak with the accused.

“He continued to drive up and down the grass while shouting at police witnesses and was observed using a mobile telephone while driving.

“Police did not approach due to the manner of his driving and maintained a distance.”

Mr Young told the court that later, at 1.20pm, police saw Smart riding the same bike on a grass area on Provost Fraser Drive.

Smart again shouted at officers before driving off.

At 1.45pm officers went to Smart’s address. He refused them entry but it was noted his hair appeared “flat as if he’d been wearing a helmet”.

Mr Young said: “At 4.30pm on May 11 police were on mobile patrol on Anderson Drive approaching the roundabout with Cromwell Road in Aberdeen.

“At about this time they observed two unregistered motorcycles.”

One of the bikes performed a “wheelie manoeuvre coming off the roundabout”.

Mr Young said: “On passing the police vehicle the rider stared towards police and stuck his middle finger up.

“Police witnesses were able to identify the rider of that vehicle as the accused.

“He took off at speed after performing a further wheelie immediately after passing the police vehicle.”

Smart previously pled guilty to two charges of dangerous driving and one of driving without insurance.

He had also admitted a charge of reset of a stolen electric bike on September 4.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton, representing Smart, said his client had lacked focus in his life at the time, but was now a father.

He said: “At the time of the offending he had no responsibilities, no job, nothing to take up his time.

“He spent his time fixing up and using bikes in the manner described.

“He’s now raising his four month old daughter.”

Sheriff Philip Mann banned Smart, whose address was given in court papers as Ashgrove Gardens South, Aberdeen, from driving for 55 months.

He also fined him £400 and ordered him to carry out 230 hours of unpaid work.