Aberdeen joiner caught driving works van while five-times the limit

A joiner caught driving his work van while five times the alcohol limit has been banned from the road.

George Ewen, 47, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday to be sentenced.

He previously pled guilty to driving with 110 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on April 3, on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.The legal limit is 22mcg.

Ewen also had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2008.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed him a three-year driving ban and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ewen, of Caiesdykes Road, Kincorth, was also fined £600.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow previously said: “He received a particularly upsetting communication from his former partner. He decided to go to the pub to mull things over.”

She added: “He describes his behaviour as ‘mad’.”