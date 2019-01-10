North-east man crashed car into wall … then called police officers ‘tramps’

A man crashed his car into a wall – then called police “tramps”.

Johnny Murphy, 44, was driving a black Audi A4 on Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen, in the early hours of November 16 last year when he crashed his vehicle into a wall.

He called a friend, who picked him up and he then left the damaged car at the scene.

Police traced Murphy to South Esplanade East and questioned him at the roadside.

But Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he had become abusive towards officers, swearing at them and calling them “tramps”.

Murphy was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station and was asked to take a breath test to establish if he had been drink-driving, but refused, the court heard.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Murphy, who decided to represent himself in court, admitted behaving in an aggressive manner towards police and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Murphy, whose address was given in court as Strachan, Banchory, told the court he is from the Republic of Ireland, but is staying in the area as he is working as a plant operator on the railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness for the next year.

He told the court: “I’ve got no disagreement with what has been said. I would just like to apologise.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace imposed an interim order banning Murphy from driving.

He adjourned sentencing until February 6 to for a background report.