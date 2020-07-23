Aberdeen jilted lover fined over threat to have ex’s new partner stabbed – in front of his mum

An Aberdeen jilted lover has been fined after threatening to have his ex’s new partner stabbed – in front of his mum.

Ryan Buchan flew into a rage after learning his ex-girlfriend had been seeing someone else.

After the pair broke up, but still lived together, the 27-year-old launched into a vile rant about her and her new partner lasting several hours.

Buchan, of Moor Place, Portlethen, previously admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards his ex partner.

And yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered him to pay a fine of £675 over the incident.

Because Buchan had been of good behaviour since the incident, Sheriff Napier opted not to impose a non-harassment order.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On November 13 last year just before 2am the complainer returned home having been at her new partner’s house.”

When Buchan learned this he said: “You’re lucky I don’t put your head through a window.”

He told the woman to follow him to the kitchen, stating: “Sit down. You’re going to be here for a while.”

Ms Simpson said: “The accused said he knew people that would either stab the new partner or break his legs.

“He said he had already spoken to people about doing that.

“The accused said he would make the complainer watch what was going to happen to the new partner, and the new partner’s mum would also be made to watch.”

He also “threatened to have the complainer’s new partner fired from his workplace”, and told the woman she “had no idea what was coming for her”.

The ordeal came to an end at 5.15am when the woman said she had to get ready for work and walked away.

Buchan also pushed the woman and caused her to hit her head against a wall in a separate incident on June 25.

The incidents happened at the address they shared on School Road in Stonehaven.

Buchan was not personally present at the sentencing hearing, but defence lawyer John Hardie said: “He’s absolutely disgusted with the way he behaved towards his former partner.”

The solicitor said Buchan had still hoped to salvage the relationship, but became angry when he discovered the woman’s new partner had been living in their home while he was working offshore.

He said: “He discovered not only had she been seeing someone else but that person had moved into their home.

“He apologises. He knows he behaved in an absolutely outrageous way.”