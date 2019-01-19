Aberdeen jewellery shop worker stole more than £1,400 from store

A woman has been ordered to repay more than £1,400 she stole from an Aberdeen jewellery shop while employed as a supervisor.

Nicola Bennett, 28, stole £1,425 from Rox in Union Square between September 4 and 12.

Fiscal depute Katie Murray said Bennett’s supervisor duties included putting takings in a safe, which was then collected by a security firm.

She said the store manager was contacted by the security firm and told £155 was missing.

CCTV was reviewed which showed Bennett at the safe on the day the money went missing. The shop investigated and found a further £1,270 gone.

Bennett, of Glensaugh Cottages, Fettercairn, previously pled guilty to stealing the money.

She told the court she had been in an abusive relationship with someone who had control of her finances.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts ordered Bennett to pay the money back and also fined her £140.