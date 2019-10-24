Aberdeen hotel firm to stand trial over alleged food hygiene breach

An Aberdeen hotel firm is to stand trial next month over an alleged food hygiene breach.

The allegation concerns Brudolff Hotels Limited, which owns the Craighaar Hotel on Waterton Road in Stoneywood.

It is alleged the company failed to follow stock control procedures contained within its Cooksafe food safety management system.

The alleged offence falls under the Food Hygiene (Scotland) Regulations 2006 and the European Communities Act 1972.

Brudolff denies the charge.

The case against it has now been continued to trial in the middle of November.