Aberdeen grandmother caught stealing trolley full of Asda shopping worth almost £529

An Aberdeen grandmother has been fined after being caught stealing a trolley-load of shopping.

Sharon Kelbie or Whyte, 42, was stopped by security as she tried to leave the Portlethen Asda with a trolley loaded with £528.98 of clothes, food and groceries on July 12.

She pled guilty to shoplifting while acting with others, and to driving without insurance.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said she was given “encouragement” to steal the items.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Whyte, of Hallfield Road, Aberdeen, £300, and gave her nine-months supervision and six penalty points.