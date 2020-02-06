Aberdeen grandad admits possession of indecent images of children

An Aberdeen grandad has admitted being in possession of indecent images of children.

Police executed a search warrant at Stanley Smith’s city home in March last year after acting on intelligence.

They removed an SD card and found nine indecent images on the mobile electronic device from 2008.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Smith, of Rosehill Avenue, Aberdeen, had downloaded the images from an online sharing platform.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Soutar said the images were in the lowest catergory.

She said: “Computer equipment was seized from his home address and was examined.

“The SD card contained nine images and they were classed as category C.”

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had “forgotten” what was contained on the card.

“Mr Smith has lots of computer equipment and other various items of computer equipment.

“A total of nine images were on this card and he had simply forgotten what he had done 11 years before.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Smith, 55, until March 18 for a criminal justice social work report.

Smith was placed under the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Act.