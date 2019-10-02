Aberdeen ‘Good Samaritan’ tried to help woman in distress – and made it all worse

A “Good Samaritan” heard a woman scream and went to her aid – then told her that police in attendance were “not real cops” and would rape her.

Michael Wood, 35, had been having a cigarette outside his house on Sheddocksley Road when he heard the woman scream and went to investigate.

However, when he found the female in Kingsford Primary School playground police were also there and Wood began to shout and swear at them before making the frightening claim.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The incident begins at around 1am on December 24.

“The officers named in the charge were dealing with a female at Kingsford Primary School grounds who required assistance.

“She was distressed and cowering in a corner next to a fence.

“The accused was also present in the area.”

He was asked if he knew the female and began “behaving aggressively towards police officers”, and one officer with a police dog in particular.

Ms Chisholm said: “This in turn was causing more distress to the female.

“He was shouting towards her that the police officers were not real cops and she didn’t have to do as they were saying and that one of the officers in particular would rape her.”

Wood was asked on “at least five occasions” to leave or he would be arrested but “squared up” to officers, shouting and swearing at them.

It was decided he would be arrested when back-up arrived but Wood walked off, threatening he would “be back” and told the officer with the police dog he’d show him “a real dog”.

He was later traced at his house.

Wood, whose address was given in court papers as Belmont Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent John Ferrie, representing Wood, said his client had “no previous connection” with the female but said he “accepts how he acted on that evening”.

He said: “He was standing outside his front door having a cigarette when he heard these screams coming from the school.

“He went over to help the female and saw a dark figure with a dog and didn’t realise it was a police officer.

“He shouted ‘are you OK?’ and that’s when the police spoke back to him. He then loses control of his feelings and the rest came from there.

“His original intentions were to go over as a Good Samaritan.”

Mr Ferrie added: “He does apologise to the female.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered Wood to carry out 45 hours of unpaid work within a period of three months.