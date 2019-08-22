Aberdeen gambler threatened to ‘smash up’ bookies after losing money

A gambler threatened to “smash up” his local bookies after losing money on a machine.

Alistair Sorrie, 40, had lost money on a gambling machine in the Coral betting shop on Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, and lost his cool when an employee would not let him use the phone on May 29.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused had asked a member of staff to use the telephone to contact his girlfriend.

“The employee explained to the accused that external numbers couldn’t be called.

“At this, the accused picked up a chair, raised it above his head and threatened to damage betting machines within the shop, causing the employee to press an alarm to alert his head office. The accused also indicated he would ‘smash up the place’.”

Ms MacVicar said when police arrived, they formed the view Sorrie was under the influence of alcohol. The employee was left “shaken”.

Sorrie, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client had consumed Xanax and alcohol at the time, adding: “He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and wishes to express his apologies to the member of staff. He became upset by losing money on the betting machines and he reacted inappropriately to being refused access to the phone.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month for reports.