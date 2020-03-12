Aberdeen fraud case against top ex-player Jay-Jay Okocha dropped

A former World Cup and English Premier League footballer, who appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on money laundering charges, has had the case against him dropped.

Augustine Okocha, 46, who is better known as Jay-Jay, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last May facing charges under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

But the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has now confirmed it is no longer pursuing the case against the Nigerian ace.

It comes after the same case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court against two other men, Bashiru Sadoh, 46, of Goldsmith Road, Oldham, and Peter Ogbummor, 39, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen.

The men, who were not present when the case called, deny various charges of fraud involving more than £350,000 and possession of and transferring criminal property by moving around money obtained through fraud.

A spokeswoman for the Crown said: “After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown Counsel instructed that the case should only proceed against the two accused, Bashiru Sadoh and Peter Ogbummor.”

Okocha, who describes himself on his social media profile as The Football Magician, made 124 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 14 goals for Bolton Wanderers.

He had faced one charge in relation to alleged acquisition, use and possession of criminal property, and another relating to allegedly concealing, disguising, converting and transferring criminal property.

It is understood the appearance last summer related to incidents alleged to have happened in the north-east in 2015.

Police began an investigation in 2015 which spanned two years before charges were brought against Okocha and six others.

The retired footballer, of Milton Keynes – who also netted 14 times for Nigeria in 73 appearances and starred in the country’s 1994 World Cup campaign – made no plea during the hearing last year and had been released on bail.