Aberdeen football coach convicted of preying on boys over 35-year period

An Aberdeen man who sexually abused young boys he met through football coaching and the sea cadets has finally faced justice.

William Hay was today found guilty of abusing his victims over a period spanning more than 30 years.

The 71-year-old was convicted of 12 charges in total, involving 10 children, which took place between January 1981 and August 2016 at various locations in Aberdeen and Perthshire, including a beach, campsite, sports complex and a golf club.

He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Today police praised the bravery of his victims for coming forward and branded him a “sexual predator” who “betrayed their friendship and their trust”.

After the verdicts were read out at the High Court in Glasgow, it was revealed Hay was a first offender.

Ronnie Renucci QC, defending, had asked for bail to be continued.

But, judge Lord Sandison told him: “You should be remanded in custody meantime.”

Hay, of Aberdeen, was also put on the sex offenders list, and he will be sentenced next month.

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Bertram, of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “William Hay is a sexual predator who abused young boys he befriended either through football or the sea cadets.

“He betrayed their friendship and their trust.

“The bravery shown by the victims in coming forward to report these crimes has to be commended and this has been instrumental in securing his conviction.

“I hope this conviction will offer some comfort as they move forward from their ordeal.

“Police Scotland is committed to the protection of children and to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice.

“We treat all reports of sexual crime – no matter when the offence happened – with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity.

“We would urge anyone who wishes to report any child protection concerns or sexual crime to contact us on 101 so we can conduct a thorough investigation.”