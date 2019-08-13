Aberdeen firm admits failings after roofer died in fall from ladder

A roofing firm has admitted health and safety failings after an employee died following a fall from a ladder.

Joseph Kane died from injuries sustained in the fall at 14-16 Jute Street in Aberdeen on September 21 2016.

And yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Henderson and Aitken Limited pled guilty to failings over the tragic incident.

The firm pled guilty to an offence under the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and Health and Safety at Work Act.

It admitted failing to ensure scaffolding was erected by a competent person, that it was erected safely with sufficient protection to prevent a person falling and that there was a safe means of access to and from the scaffolding platform.

The indictment detailing the charge against the roofing company stated as a consequence of the failings employees and others were exposed to the risk of injury or death as a result of falling.

Mr Kane, who was 56, fell from a ladder providing access to the scaffolding platform and sustained injuries from which he died.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Henderson and Aitken, which has its registered office at Balmoral Terrace, Aberdeen, until next month.