Aberdeen fire-raiser to be sentenced for run of destruction

A man to be sentenced for starting a massive blaze caused problems on the same street just days earlier, the Evening Express can reveal.

Stefan Kubina, 34, last week admitted setting fire to his guitar in his third-floor flat on Richmond Walk, Rosemount, on February 12 before watching it burn and fleeing without calling 999.

It led to a major fire that was so serious emergency services declared a major incident and roads were closed.

On August 26, Kubina admitted a charge of wilful fireraising and will be sentenced on September 9.

He was back at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted being involved in another incident on the street on January 20.

On that occasion, Kubina went to the window of his flat and dropped his guitar, amplifier and speakers out of the window – they landed on a car.

He also admitted committing separate offences at Aberdeen Central Library and at a hotel.

During Friday’s hearing, Sheriff Kevin Duffy was told Kubina had admitted recklessly throwing the items out of the window, causing damage to the car and a danger to the public.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the library on January 18 in that he shouted, swore and repeatedly struck library equipment with his fists and also admitted damaging a glass cabinet and two library signs.

Kubina, whose address was given in court as Perth Prison, also admitted uttering homophobic remarks and shouting and swearing at The Caledonian Hotel, Union Terrace, Aberdeen, on January 2.

Sheriff Duffy said Kubina will also be sentenced for those offences on September 9.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Kubina started the February 12 fire because he had been taking amphetamines and believed his guitar had been talking to him.

After being arrested, a psychiatrist established he did not have mental health problems.

Kubina was snared after an eagle-eyed woman saw him leaving the flat clutching a laptop and other items and, believing his behaviour was suspicious, took a photograph of him.

Detectives were able to match that image to a man acting suspiciously covered in soot at Aberdeen Railway Station.