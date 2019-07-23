Aberdeen FC player Dangana ‘terrified’ by alleged attack

An Aberdeen football player said he was left “terrified” when a man used a knife to smash his car windscreen.

Dons forward David Dangana was in his white Vauxhall Corsa outside his home on Fairlie Street, Aberdeen, when a woman flagged down the car, a jury was told at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Shaun Stewart, 33, and Lana Smart, 30, are accused of attacking and attempting to rob Mr Dangana on August 9 last year.

Mr Dangana, who was 18 at the time, parked and rolled down his window and heard the woman say: “Where is it?”

On the stand yesterday, Mr Dangana said: “I got back from training at around 1.30pm and spent the afternoon chilling, watching TV in the house. I left home in the early evening to go to a shop, which only takes a few seconds to drive to.

“I got a couple of snacks and then headed back home.

“I was almost outside my house when a lady flagged me down with a hand signal.

“I stopped the car because I thought she was lost. Two men were stood next to her.

“She approached the car and said ‘where is it?’ I was confused.

“I know now she was referring to drugs.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Sally McCauley asked Mr Dangana if he had ever had anything to do with drugs.

He replied: “No. I would be banned from playing football if I did. I said to the woman on the street ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’.

“I was going to put my window up and drive off so I could do a U-turn and park outside my home.

“One of the guys pulled out a knife and smashed the window with the handle. Glass went everywhere. I was terrified.”

When asked to identify the woman who flagged him down and the man who smashed the windscreen, Mr Dangana pointed at Smart and Stewart. He said he was “50% sure” it was Stewart.

It is alleged Stewart and Smart smashed the window of Mr Dangana’s car, brandished a knife and threatened him with violence.

They deny the charges and the trial continues.