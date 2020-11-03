Aberdeen drug trafficker claimed he was saving for wedding

An Aberdeen drug trafficker who claimed he was saving for a wedding has been jailed after he directed an accomplice to sell cocaine and other narcotics.

Mumin Miah supplied drugs to Yussef Adedeji and sent him messages over cash payments and handovers.

Miah, 24, of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis between May 1 and July 8 in 2018.

He also pled guilty to directing Adedeji to supply the drugs over the same period, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Advocate depute Margaret Barron told the court that police were called to Adedeji’s flat in Belmont Road, in Aberdeen, on July 8 in 2018 and learnt that he had drugs stored at the address and may have thrown some out of a window.

They recovered a rucksack containing drugs and £2,600 directly below a window of the flat.

During a search of the property, they found more drugs, including more than a kilo of ecstasy and more than three-quarters of a kilo of cannabis, which had a potential to be worth a total in excess of £100,000 on the streets.

The ecstasy found could have been worth up to £61,000, along with cocaine with a potential value of £23,000 and ketamine and cannabis that could have each realised £13,000.

Ms Barron said: “Yussef Adedeji was arrested and provided a statement to police in which he stated that he had been storing and selling drugs on behalf of the now accused.

“Adedeji’s mobile telephone was examined and found to contain text and WhatsApp messages between him and a telephone number saved as ‘Raj’ whom he confirmed was the accused Mumin Miah.”

“These messages show that Adedeji received messages from the accused during the period of the libel instructing him to meet persons at specific places, receive cash payments and carry out drug handovers,” said the prosecutor.

Miah’s fingerprints and DNA were found on bags and his bank card and other documentation were recovered during the police search.

University student Adedeji, 20, was jailed for four years in December 2018 for his part in the offences.

Miah’s counsel Tony Lenehan said a change took place when during a trip to visit grandparents in Bangladesh he met a young woman he was to marry.

Mr Lenehan said there were “cultural expectations” as to how the bride and her family were to be treated. He said Miah, who worked for B&Q, saved as best he could.

The defence counsel said his network of friends included recreational drug users and he thought it would be “an easy way” for him to raise the money he needed.

Mr Lenehan said: “Once he had amassed sufficient capital to meet the obligations he felt were required of him then that would be an end to the matter.”

The defence counsel said Miah, who was on bail, knew he would be imprisoned and he was not instructed to seek to have his bail continued.

The judge, Lord Beckett, told Miah: “The court takes a serious view of such charges and it is all but inevitable that a significant prison sentence will be imposed in this case.”

He continued the case for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.

The Crown has raised proceedings to seize crime profits from Miah.