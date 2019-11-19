Aberdeen drug-driver spared jail after admitting crashing into pedestrian

An Aberdeen driver who crashed into a pedestrian after taking a cocktail of drugs has been spared jail.

Christopher Clark, 41, was driving a blue Renault Megane on Wapping Street, Aberdeen, when it veered across the road, went on to the pavement and smashed into a man at 2.45am on October 6 2017.

The victim was pinned by his legs between the car and a wall and had to undergo an operation to repair a smashed leg.

Afterwards, Clark told police: “It was just a bit of fun.”

Officers noticed Clark was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. A blood sample revealed Clark had taken drugs including methadone and diazepam.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said Clark has had a clean driving licence for 22 years.

She told the court her client is prescribed medication and, on the night of the incident, had gone to a friend’s house, not expecting there to be other people there who were taking drugs.

“He made the regretful decision to take diazepam, cocaine and alprazolam and he had already taken his prescription methadone.

“My client is appalled at his behaviour and cannot explain why he said what he said to police.”

Clark, whose address was given in court as Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, admitted driving a car under the influence of drugs at grossly excessive speed, mounting a pavement and colliding with the man, causing him to be pinned between the car and a wall.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “This is undoubtedly a serious example of dangerous driving which resulted in serious injury to a pedestrian.”

Clark was given a 12-month supervision order, ordered to do 225 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.