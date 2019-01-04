Aberdeen drug dealer caught by text on phone

A man who told police the hundreds of pounds of cannabis found in his car was for personal use had a text on his phone saying “that ounce was really nice”.

Sean Emerson was caught when police noticed a “significant smell of cannabis from within the vehicle”.

The 26-year-old caught the attention of cops while parked on Ashley Lane in Aberdeen at 11.15pm on September 17.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the officers searched the vehicle and found a large bag containing 49g of cannabis with a potential value of up to £810, along with several smaller quantities of the drug and £320 in cash. Emerson was taken back to the police station and arrested.

Mrs Souter said: “When officers went to switch off his phone it was locked and on the home screen there was a message. It stated ‘that ounce was really nice’.

“During interview he admitted ownership of all the items but stated they were for personal use and not supplying.”

Emerson, of Eday Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Alex Burn asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until later this month.