Aberdeen drug dealer caught after passing cops spot him ‘flinch’

An Aberdeen drug dealer was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis after eagle-eyed cops spotted him “flinch” nervously as they drove by.

Kevin Thorley-Smith, 23, was standing on Manor Drive in Aberdeen with bags containing a total of 79g of cannabis, worth £790, when officers on patrol in a marked police car drove by.

When he spotted the police vehicle Thorley-Smith flinched, which caught the officers’ attention.

And when they stopped the car and came to talk to him, he “appeared nervous” and said he was “too busy” to speak to them.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On May 9 2019 at around 11.10am police were on patrol on Manor Drive in a marked police car.

“At this time they saw the accused standing on the pavement next to a motorcycle.

“As police drew alongside he was seen to see the police car and flinch.

“He appeared to be startled.

“As a result police stopped the vehicle and exited and approached the accused. As they did they observed the accused slip off a rucksack he was wearing and drop it to the ground on the other side of the motorcycle he was beside.

“While speaking with the accused, he appeared nervous, was looking at his feet and said he was too busy to speak with them.

“A strong smell of cannabis was also noted to be emanating from his person.”

Ms Love said Thorley-Smith was cautioned and detained for a search.

Officers sound four separate bags containing cannabis in various amounts totalling 79g, valued at £790.

They also found two mobile phones containing “several incoming messages regarding the sale and supply of controlled drugs, along with several outgoing messages confirming prices and locations of deals”.

Ms Love said other outgoing messages were “consistent with the supply of controlled drugs”.

Thorley-Smith, of Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent John McLeod described the offence as “childish” and asked for sentence to be deferred to call alongside a separate matter.

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC agreed and deferred sentence until November.