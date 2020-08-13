Aberdeen driver banned from road over substance indicative of cocaine

An Aberdeen man has admitted driving with a substance indicative of cocaine use in his system.

Shaun Gilmour pled guilty to driving on St Machar Road, near its junction with St Machar Drive, in Aberdeen, with 133 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

The legal limit of the substance, which is formed in the liver by the metabolism of cocaine, is 50 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 23-year-old had been driving with two passengers at 5.40pm on December 14 when officers detected the smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Officers carried out tests and discovered the reading.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had suffered a number of bereavements in the period building up to the offence, adding: “He simply wasn’t coping.”

The solicitor said: “He’d been to a party within 48 hours of this incident and had been offered cocaine and taken it. That was still being metabolised through his body when he was driving.

“He is genuinely remorseful.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Gilmour, of Abbey Place, Aberdeen, £740 and banned him from driving for 12 months.