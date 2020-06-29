Aberdeen driver, 87, fined after pal knocked over in Aberdeen church car park

An 87-year-old driver has been fined after knocking his friend down in an Aberdeen church car park.

Ian Gordon, 87, was just arriving at Queen’s Cross Church on Albyn Place on March 15, when he tried to reverse into a space but “pressed the accelerator too hard” and crashed into another car and knocked his pal over.

And the pensioner has now been handed a £420 fine over the matter after the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Crown narration of the offence, contained in a written document, said witnesses had parked at the church around 9.20am and saw the accused arrive in a green Honda Civic.

The document said: “Both witnesses saw the accused reverse his vehicle at an unacceptably high speed before colliding with the front of their car.

“The accused continued to reverse, colliding with a witness and knocking him off his feet onto his hands and knees before swerving away from the vehicle and coming to a stop with its rear bumper against a tree which was about 10 yards away.

“An ambulance was summoned and the witness was assessed and found to have no injury.”

Gordon, whose address was given in court papers as Harlaw Place in Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

In a written plea of mitigation, defence solicitor Graham Morrison said: “Mr Gordon was attending Queen’s Cross Church as he does every Sunday.

“He was parking in the small area in front of the church. He drove in prepared to reverse park next to the complainer’s car. The area was clear.

“He began to reverse and pressed the accelerator too hard.

“His car shot back a short distance and the collision occurred.

“All people involved are friends of his and he was very embarrassed and extremely apologetic.

“Mr Gordon’s insurance company dealt with all claims.”

Sheriff William Summers ordered Gordon to pay a fine totalling £420 and also gave him five penalty points.