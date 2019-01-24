Aberdeen drink driver was on way to collect wife

A repeat drink-driver got behind the wheel while more than three times the legal alcohol limit to pick up his wife from work.

Marian Hodon, 42, was stopped by police at 5.30am on Christmas Eve on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hodon had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2009.

He said: “Police officers stopped the accused’s vehicle, which was a white Hyundai i30.

“The accused was spoken to and found to have slurred speech and was subsequently detained.”

Hodon, whose address was given in court papers as Whin Park Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

Mr Townsend added the reading was provided more than two hours later at 7.53am.

Defence agent Ross Taggart, representing Hodon, said his client, a welder, had been drinking beer with his brother, who had visited him the night before.

He said: “The next morning his wife had asked him to collect her from her work and it was en route there he came to the attention of the police.

“He regrets this very much.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey disqualified Hodon from driving for three years and ordered him to pay a £600 fine.