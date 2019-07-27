Aberdeen drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after police chase

A drink-driver who panicked when he spotted police and led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a wall has been warned he was lucky not to have died.

Wayne McAllan, 32, had been drinking at home but decided to go meet a friend after a row with his partner – and took the car.

And when he noticed a police car, he took off at high speed through the city centre.

McAllan, of Whitehills Lane South, Cove, previously pled guilty to dangerous driving and to driving with 78 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 12.35am police officers noted the accused’s vehicle straddling the central line of the road. The vehicle then sped up and overtook another vehicle on a blind bend.

“The officer in the marked police vehicle tried to catch up with the accused’s vehicle but due to the excessive speed he struggled.”

Ms MacVicar said a “pursuit was declared”.

She added: “The accused’s vehicle was seen to travel at excessive speed on Holburn Street and fail to stop or slow down at a roundabout junction with South Anderson Drive.

“The vehicle was then lost to sight but other officers were called and the vehicle was traced and crashed into a wall on Garthdee Road where the driver had left the vehicle.”

Police dog handlers attended to help trace McAllan, who was found nearby, “muddy, wet and having cuts to his face consistent with having been involved in a road traffic collision”.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client had been at home drinking on March 3 with “no intention of going out” but following “difficulties” with his partner he decided to go meet a friend to discuss things.

He said: “He was crossing town when he was aware of a police car being behind him and at that point he advises me he simply panicked.”

Sheriff Duncan Ferguson said: “This was really quite a disgraceful incident, to be driving at this speed in this way across the city centre while intoxicated.

“It ended up in an accident and could have ended up in absolute tragedy with this being a fatal accident. It’s sheer good fortune that did not happen.”

He banned McAllan from driving for three years and handed him 200 hours of unpaid work.