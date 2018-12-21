Aberdeen drink-driver led cops on police chase while more than three-times limit

A drink-driver led cops on a police chase while more than three times the limit.

Ryan Dow, 22, who has a previous drink-driving conviction, also struggled violently with officers after they eventually caught him.

He later told officers he fled because “I knew I was in trouble”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he was spotted driving erratically on Modley Court in Ellon at around 11.50pm on November 22.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald said: “Members of the public reported the instance of erratic driving to the police around about 11.50pm and shortly after that the accused’s vehicle was spotted by the police.”

Officers activated their blue lights and siren to signal Dow to stop.

Ms MacDonald said: “The accused eventually stopped but there was a bit of a police chase.”

Dow failed a breath test but when police tried to apply handcuffs he began to struggle.

Ms MacDonald added: “He began to resist arrest, flailed his arms about and they had difficulty getting the cuffs on.

“He was asked about his driving and why he didn’t stop and he said ‘because I knew I was in trouble’.”

Dow, of Cava Close in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to driving with 84 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath, and sentence was deferred for a social work report. The legal limit is 22mcg.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance and struggling violently with police officers.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, who works part-time as a carer, suffers from depression, and had “abstained entirely from using alcohol” since the incident.

He added: “Mr Dow drunk alcohol at a friend’s house to the extent that he remembers nothing of the incident. Mr Dow accepts full responsibilty. He makes no effort to minimise his actions.”

Sheriff William Summers banned him from the road for 36 months, ordered him to carry out 195 hours of unpaid work, and gave him a 12-month supervision.