Aberdeen drink-driver led cops on chase – while missing a tyre

A drink-driver has been banned from the road after leading police on a chase in Aberdeen – while one of his tyres had completely disintegrated.

Stunned cops spotted Dean Brady, 25, driving on just the rim of his front near-side wheel, but he failed to stop when they tried to pull him over.

After a short pursuit they managed to stop the vehicle, but Brady forcefully opened the door into one of the officers and legged it before being apprehended quickly.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3am on July 28 last year.

He said: “At that time police were on patrol near to Asda in Garthdee.

“As they approached a roundabout they saw the vehicle in question travelling along and saw a front tyre was completely deflated.

“They drove the police vehicle behind the car and activated the blue lights to signal it to stop.

“The car didn’t stop and onto South Anderson Drive, over the Bridge of Dee on to the Stonehaven road.”

Police gave chase and manged to pull in front of Brady’s car, bringing him to a stop.

Mr McAllister said: “Police then got out of the car and went over to his vehicle and asked the accused to open the door.

“He opened the door with such force that the officer was forced backwards and landed on the police vehicle.

“The accused then got out of the car and attempted to run away and, after a short pursuit, was captured by the officers and thereafter arrested.

“It was noted there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

“On looking at the vehicle officers saw the front tyre had completely disintegrated and the wheel had been running just on the rim.”

Brady pled guilty to driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He further admitted failing to stop for police, and driving while the condition of the vehicle was such that it’s use involved a danger of injury.

Brady also pled guilty to assaulting one officer by striking them with the car door, and to resisting, obstructing or hindering officers by fleeing on foot following the vehicle pursuit.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client would now likely lose his job as an assistant manager of a building merchants due to the conviction and inevitable driving ban.

He said: “On the night in question he’d been at a friend’s house and had consumed some drink at his friend’s house.

“He’d planned on getting a taxi home. He left the address and stupidly decided to take the vehicle, which is his own car.

“He fails to stop in the realisation he was going to lose his job.

“Thereafter it’s just a stupid reaction to the circumstances in which he found himself.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Brady, of Gardner Drive, Aberdeen, £1,250 and banned him from driving for 16 months.