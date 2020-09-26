Aberdeen drink-driver hit lamppost while more than four times booze limit

An Aberdeen drink-driver has been fined more than £1,000 and banned from the road after crashing into a lamppost while more than four times the limit.

Helen Milne, or Rettie, or McSharry, had been socialising and drinking at a property on Stoneywood Brae in Aberdeen on August 21.

But when the 59-year-old had an argument with someone she decided to go home and made the “stupid decision” to try and drive.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence was approximately 12.15am.

“At the time the accused was socialising in a flat on Stoneywood Brae. She had driven there and parked her car in a car park by the property.

“During the evening a male she was with saw her drinking alcohol.

“Just prior to midnight the male and the accused became involved in an argument and the accused decided to return home.”

Mrs Reid said Rettie was seen to get into the driver’s seat of her car and the male “tried to stop her from driving” but was unsuccessful.

The fiscal continued: “Other witnesses heard a crash coming from outside and saw the accused had collided with a lamppost.

“Witnesses noted she appeared intoxicated, was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet.”

Police were contacted and Rettie provided a positive breath sample.

She pled guilty to driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John McLeod, representing Rettie, said his client appeared as first offender and was “normally a responsible lady”.

Mr McLeod said: “She had no intention, initially, of driving the car again that night.”

The solicitor added a “perfect storm” of personal and medical circumstances arose, with drink being taken and the argument breaking out, resulting in her making the “stupid decision” to try to drive.

Mr McLeod Rettie did not get very far and after the collision “realised immediately what she had done” and “co-operated fully” with the police.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Rettie, whose address was given in court papers as Hutcheon Low Drive, in Aberdeen: “This is quite a high reading.”

He ordered her to pay a fine totalling £1,275, and imposed a 14-month driving ban.