Aberdeen drink-driver ‘foolishly’ moved car parked on double yellow lines

An Aberdeen drink-driver got behind the wheel while almost five times the legal limit – after realising he was parked on double yellow lines.

Tom Spiers, 24, had planned to get a taxi home after a boozy night at the Great Western Hotel with pals, and then return the next day to retrieve his car.

But after a number of drinks, a friend told Spiers he was parked on double yellows and he made the “foolish” decision to move it.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The police saw the accused driving, this was about 11.05pm.

“The police had received an anonymous report from a member of the public at the nearby hotel that the accused was suspected to have consumed alcohol and was now driving.”

Spiers, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving a car with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Pitstruan Place, Aberdeen, on August 17. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said Spiers joined his friends after being on a golf outing and drank a “considerable amount of alcohol”.

He said: “At some point just before 11pm one of his friends came up to say ‘your car’s parked on double yellow lines’. Rather foolishly he went out and his intention was just to move the vehicle off the double yellows.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Spiers from driving for 16 months and fined him £700.