Aberdeen drink-driver fined and banned from the road

A drink-driver who crashed his car on the way home has been fined and banned from the road.

Graeme Cuthill appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter and pled guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

The 54-year-old admitted driving on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on November 8.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court: “It was a complete error of judgement on his part and he’s been ashamed ever since.”

She added it had been “quite an icy night” and he had crashed before proceeding to walk the rest of the way home.

Ms Ginniver went on to say it had been an “emotional day” for Cuthill following a bereavement.

She said: “He’s both apologetic and ashamed of his behaviour.

“The events of that day have shocked him and since then he hasn’t really touched alcohol.”

The solicitor added her client, who had worked as a driver for 18 years, was at risk of losing his employment over the offence.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Cuthill, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, £440 and banned him from driving for 12 months.