Aberdeen drink driver crashed outside police station … and was caught when he went back to get his missing tyre

A man thought he was going to die when a drink-driver crashed into his car and sent it spinning through the central reservation.

Sebastian Meller, 27, ploughed into the vehicle on Inverurie Road close to Bucksburn Police Office while almost three times the limit.

Meller did not stop but was caught by police when he later returned to the scene to try to recover a tyre, which had been ripped off by the force of the accident.

The driver whose car was forced through the central barrier and into the path of oncoming traffic told police he closed his eyes, put his head in his hands, and thought it was “the end”.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on December 15 last year around 12.10pm.

Explaining that Meller appeared to be trying to undertake the other driver, she said: “The accused vehicle thereafter collided with the near side of the complainer’s vehicle which caused it to lift off the road and to go through the central reservation crash barrier, spin about two or three times and thereafter come to rest in the eastbound carriageway but still facing west.

“The complainer spoke of putting his hands over his head, closing his eyes and thinking it was the end.

“The accused’s vehicle collided with the nearside crash barrier which caused the front nearside tyre to come off.

“The accused thereafter continued to drive along Inverurie Road before turning in to Kepplehills Road. He thereafter turned in to a car park and left the vehicle.

“Witnesses traced the vehicle within the car park but the accused was not there.

“Shortly after the accused returned to the locus and attempted to recover the tyre that had come off his vehicle.

“Police were contacted and attended whereby substantial damage was noted to the complainer’s vehicle and also to the central reservation crash barrier and the nearside crash barrier.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mrs Souter said the other driver broke his shoulder in the crash.

Meller, of Aulton Court, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and to driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 micrograms.

Defence agent Neil McRobert asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan agreed and deferred sentence until next month and disqualified Meller from driving in the interim.