Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into vehicles on his own street

A drink-driver crashed into two other vehicles as he drove along his own street.

Darren Rothwell, 43, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to drink-driving and careless driving.

He admitted driving a car with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Duthie Terrace, Aberdeen, on Friday. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

And Rothwell also admitted careless driving on the same date and on the same street by failing to keep his car under control and colliding with two stationary vehicles.

All vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “It’s taken Mr Rothwell to get to this stage to fully accept and understand he has a difficulty with alcohol that he requires to address.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Mark Stewart deferred sentence on Rothwell, whose address was given in court papers as Duthie Terrace, Aberdeen, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He also banned him from driving in the interim, with the length of his disqualification to be confirmed at the sentencing hearing.

Rothwell was released on bail in the meantime.