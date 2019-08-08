Aberdeen drink-driver caught on CCTV

An Aberdeen drink-driver was snared by CCTV footage.

Kelsay Robertson, 25, was outside her home on Menzies Road on July 13 when she got into a car after drinking – and concerned witnesses called police.

“When the officers asked her to wind down the window, she activated the windscreen wipers,” depute fiscal Christine Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“A control room operator played back CCTV which showed the car had moved backwards and forwards.”

A breath test showed Robertson had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22 microgrammes.

Robertson, whose address was given in court as Menzies Road, Aberdeen, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “My client was in a coma aged 18 and has struggled with this for some time.”

The case was adjourned until September 3.