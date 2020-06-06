Aberdeen drink-driver caught more than three-times the limit

A man has admitted driving while more than three-times the alcohol limit at an Aberdeen retail park.

Patryk Pogodzinski appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over the incident which happened on April 2 this year at Kittybrewster Retail Park.

The 25-year-old admitted driving a car with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving while only the holder of an expired provisional licence, without insurance, and that the parking brake was inoperative.

Pogodzinski, whose address was given in court papers as Formartine Road, Aberdeen, further pled guilty to two charges of failing to comply with an undertaking condition curfew on May 14 and most recently on Wednesday.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Pogodzinski, who was represented in court by solicitor John Hardie: “I’m going to defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report.

“You will be placed on bail meantime.”

Sentence was deferred until July.